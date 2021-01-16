CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
North Dakota Lawmaker Sends Batshit QAnon Video to Whole Legislature
THIS GUY AGAIN
Read it at InForum
North Dakota state Rep. Terry Jones is really on a roll. A few days after he said Black people are glad their ancestors were enslaved, the Republican has sent every member of the legislature a crazy QAnon propaganda video. Jones told InForum that he emailed the three-minute “America Reborn” video to colleagues for “information purposes”—and dismissed criticism that it’s a call for more anti-democratic violence. The video consists of snippets of President Trump’s speeches—including the line, “Now arrives the hour of action”—and QAnon motifs. It was shared tens of thousands of times on Parler before that social media site was shut down.