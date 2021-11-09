North Dakota Republican Misses His Own Anti-Vax Rally After Catching COVID
OH IRONY, YOU FICKLE QUEEN
After presumably working very, very hard to help organize a Monday rally against COVID vaccine mandates, a far-right North Dakota lawmaker had to give it a miss after coming down with the virus himself. Republican Rep. Jeff Hoverson revealed over the weekend that he is quarantining and taking ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug unproven to have any substantial effect on coronavirus patients. He wrote on Facebook that “Covid is real and like a really bad flu.” The Minot lawmaker told the Associated Press he was “feeling rough” after being diagnosed last week. Hoverson is a pastor who has introduced legislation to repeal mask mandates and sponsored a failed attempt to criminalize aiding women’s access to abortions. He said on Monday that although he would not be attending his “We the People” rally outside North Dakota’s statehouse, three of his teenage children would be.