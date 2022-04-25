North Dakota State Senator Quits After Text Scandal With Child Porn Suspect
NOTHING TO SEE HERE
North Dakota’s longest-serving state senator has resigned after a report revealed he had been in contact with an inmate jailed on child pornography charges. The report surfaced April 15 and showed that Republican Ray Holmberg exchanged 72 text messages in August with Nicholas James Morgan-Derosier, a landscaper who prosecutors allege possessed a thumb drive containing thousands of images and videos of sexually abused children. Two young boys identified in the photos were Morgan-Derosier’s own nephews. Holmberg told The Forum of Fargo that he had discussed landscaping with the inmate, but stepped down from his congressional leadership positions last week. He then submitted his resignation Monday. “Recent news stories have become a distraction for the important work of the legislative assembly during its interim meetings,” Holmberg, 79, said in a statement. “I want to do what I can, within my power, to lessen such distractions.” According to the Associated Press, Homberg’s lawyer, Mark Friese, said there have been no indications that his client will be charged with crimes.