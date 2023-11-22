U.K. Museum Says Roman Emperor Elagabalus Was a Trans Woman
‘INCLUSIVE AS POSSIBLE’
A museum in the United Kingdom has identified Roman Emperor Elagabalus to be a transgender woman after classical documents were found that claim she said, “Call me not Lord, for I am a Lady.” According to the BBC, the North Hertfordshire Museum cited texts from Cassius Dio, a Roman historian and senator, and announced that it would refer to her using she/her pronouns. A spokesperson for the museum said it was “polite and respectful to be sensitive to identifying pronouns for people in the past” and wanted to make sure “displays, publicity, and talks are as up-to-date and inclusive as possible.” Elagabalus was in power from 218 A.D. until her assassination in 222 A.D. when she was just 18 years old. Cassius Dio recorded that she was married five times, including once to the chariot driver Hiercoles, to which she “was bestowed in marriage and was termed wife, mistress, and queen.”