    Missouri Cop Dies After Being Shot in Head During Routine Traffic Stop

    Josh Fiallo

    Breaking News Reporter

    A North Kansas City cop was killed Tuesday morning after a routine traffic stop went awry and he was shot in the head. Authorities say Daniel Vasquez, 32, pulled over a gray early 2000s Ford Taurus for having a temporary tag that was registered to another vehicle and had expired in 2018. Police say that when Vasquez exited his cruiser to approach the vehicle, a man hopped out of the Taurus and opened fire, fatally striking Vazquez in the head. “It’s just a sad day for North Kansas City,” the city’s mayor, Bryant DeLong, said. A “blue alert” was temporarily in place as law enforcement searched for the shooter, but police announced Tuesday afternoon they made an arrest. The name of the suspect was not released.

