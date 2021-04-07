North Korea Absurdly Claims It Still Has Perfect COVID Record After 23,000 Tests
KIM POSSIBLE
The longer North Korea holds on to the ridiculous claim that it’s recorded zero coronavirus cases—despite a porous border with China and its fragile health system—the more absurd it gets. In its latest incredibly suspicious update, the country has confirmed that it has officially carried out 23,121 coronavirus tests since the beginning of the pandemic last year—and it claims that every single one of those tests came back negative. The numbers were provided to the Associated Press by Edwin Salvador, WHO’s representative to North Korea, who also said 732 people tests were carried out between March 26 and April 1. Despite its claim to have absolutely no infections, North Korea pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday over fears that it would cause a COVID surge, and leader Kim Jong Un said earlier this week that the country was in its “worst ever situation.”