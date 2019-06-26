CHEAT SHEET
FIRING BACK
North Korea Accuses U.S. of Having ‘a Wild Dream to Bring Us to Our Knees’
North Korea condemned the extension of sanctions from the United States in a statement Wednesday, saying North Korea is “not a country that will surrender to the U.S. sanctions.” According to state-run news agency KNCA, the statement also accused the U.S. of having a “wild dream... to bring us to our knees by means of sanctions and pressure.” Last week the White House extended six executive orders related to sanctions imposed over North Korea’s nuclear missile capabilities for an additional year. North Korea’s Foreign Ministry said it would not “hesitate to pull a muscle-flexing trigger in order to defend ourselves” if anyone dared to infringe upon on its sovereignty, according KNCA. The statement comes just days after reports that President Trump wrote North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a personal letter of “excellent content.” Trump is scheduled to arrive for a two-day visit in South Korea on Saturday.