North Korea and U.S. to Restart Nuclear Talks This Week

Kim Jong Un’s government has agreed to hold nuclear talks with a U.S. delegation this Saturday, according to North Korean state media. The announcement was later confirmed by Washington. The talks will break a months-long stalemate after a February summit between President Donald Trump and the North Korean leader abruptly ended with no agreement. The leaders said they would restart talks when they met at the border between North Korea and South Korea in June. Since the failed summit, Kim has repeatedly launched short-range missiles and the U.S. has continued joint military drills with South Korea. However, relations thawed after Trump fired National Security Adviser John Bolton, who was repeatedly criticized by Pyongyang.