North Korea Announces New Deal With Putin if War Breaks Out
‘STRONGEST-EVER’
North Korea has announced a new agreement with Russia in which the two countries agreed that should either of them be invaded or pushed to war, the other will use “all means at its disposal without delay” to provide “military and other assistance,” the Associated Press reports. According to the AP, Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un described North Korea’s relationship with Russia as a “fiery friendship” and the pact as their “strongest-ever treaty” that ramps their relationship up to an alliance. Russian President Vladimir Putin, meanwhile, called the pact “a truly groundbreaking document that reflects the desire of the two countries not to rest on their laurels, but to bring our relations to a new qualitative level,” NPR reports—adding that both leaders described the agreement as “defensive” in nature. South Korean officials did not comment on North Korea’s report about the deal, the AP said, as they continue to parse the results of the leaders’ summit.