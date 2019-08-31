CHEAT SHEET
TOUGH TALK
North Korea Blames Mike Pompeo for Making Probability of Nuclear Talks ‘Disappear’
North Korean state media reported Saturday that thanks to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the likelihood of further nuclear talks is “disappearing.” Pompeo had referred to North Korea’s recent missile tests as “rogue” which apparently offended North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui. “We recognized that North Korea’s rogue behavior could not be ignored,” Pompeo told the American Legion National Convention in the state of Indiana earlier in the week. Choe said Saturday that the comment was “unreasonable and provocative,” according to Reuters. “Pompeo has gone so far in his language and it made the opening of the expected DPRK-U.S. working-level negotiations more difficult.” Choe said Saturday. “The U.S. had better not put our patience to the test any longer with such remarks irritating us if it doesn’t want to have bitter regrets afterwards.”