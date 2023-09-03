CHEAT SHEET
North Korea Claims It Conducted Successful Nuclear Attack Drill
North Korea rang in summer’s end on Saturday in a fitting fashion for tits dictatorship: a tactical nuclear attack drill. According to its state-sponsored news agency, the country successfully shot two missiles capped with mock nuclear warheads toward the Korean Peninsula’s West Sea on Saturday, where they cruised for nearly 1,000 miles. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un also recently visited a military production facility, according to Reuters. A South Korean military official reportedly slammed the missile tests as mundane, noting that “not all of them succeeded.”