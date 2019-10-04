CHEAT SHEET
‘NEW PHASE’
North Korea Claims Its Underwater-Launched Missile Test Was Successful
North Korea said it tested its underwater-launched ballistic missile for the first time in three years as nuclear diplomacy talks resume this weekend between the country and the United States. North Korea’s state-run news agency KCNA said the missile test was successful and “ushered in a new phase in containing the outside forces’ threat to [North Korea] and further bolstering its military muscle for self-defense.” North Korea said the Pukguksong-3 missile is capable of being launched from a submarine, and the AP reports that Wednesday’s test is seen as one of North Korea’s most prominent weapons launches since it began diplomacy with the United States last year. KNCA did not report if the missile was fired from a submarine or another underwater launch platform, but the Pentagon said missile was not launched from a submarine. Joint Chiefs of Staff spokesman Air Force Col. Pat Ryder told Pentagon reporters Thursday that the missile was likely launched from a “sea-based platform.”