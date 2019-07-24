CHEAT SHEET
CAUSE FOR CONCERN
North Korea Fired Two ‘Unidentified Projectiles,’ South Korea Warns
South Korean military officials say Pyongyang has fired two “unidentified projectiles” into the East Sea, according to the Yonhap News Agency. The Joint Chiefs of Staff said one projectile was fired at 5:34 a.m. local time, followed by another one at 5:57 a.m. from the port city of Wonsan. The projectiles are said to have flown about 430 kilometers (267 miles). “Our military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture,” the South Korean military said. The last time North Korea fired a short-range missile was May 9. The news comes just weeks after President Trump met for the third time with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump walked away from the June meeting at the demilitarized zone with no firm commitment to denuclearization from Pyongyang, though he said the two sides had made “tremendous strides.”