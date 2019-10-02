CHEAT SHEET
North Korea Fires Missiles Ahead of Resumed Talks With U.S.
North Korea fired projectiles towards its eastern sea Wednesday, with Japan claiming that one of two ballistic missiles landed inside its waters. According to the Associated Press, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said there were no reports of damage to any Japanese vessels or aircraft after a missile apparently landed in its exclusive economic zone. The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff would not confirm what the weapons were, how many were launched, or how far they flew. This is reportedly the first time North Korea has fired a weapon into Japan's exclusive economic zone since late 2017. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe condemned the launches, and said it would “do the utmost to maintain and protect the safety of the people as we stay on alert.” The launches come just after a North Korean diplomat said the country has agreed to resume nuclear negotiations with the U.S. this weekend.