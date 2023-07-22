North Korea Fires Missiles As Tensions Rise Surrounding Missing U.S. Soldier
MISSILE STORM
North Korea fired “several rounds of cruise missiles” early on Saturday morning, per South Korea’s military. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff announced that launches were fired into the Yellow Sea starting at around 4 a.m. on Saturday in the area. The statement did not shed a light on how many missiles were fired, nor how far they went. “The intelligence officers of South Korea and the U.S. are undergoing a detailed analysis for more information,” the statement said. This news comes as the communist state has kept the fate of U.S. soldier Travis King a secret from his home country. King was taken into custody in North Korea after he defected during a border tour on Tuesday. The U.S. Army stated that the soldier “willfully” crossed into North Korea, making it the first U.S. defection to the communist territory since the 1960s. While the U.S. attempts to figure out his whereabouts, North Korea has remained silent about his condition. The missiles fired Saturday morning appear to be a protest against the deployment of a U.S. nuclear-armed submarine to South Korea on Tuesday, marking a point of crisis between North Korea and American allies.