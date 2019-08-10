CHEAT SHEET
OF COURSE
North Korea Fires Two Missiles After Trump Shrugged Off Concerns Over Recent Launches
North Korea conducted its fifth round of missile launches early Saturday, just hours after President Trump said he’d received a “very beautiful letter” from leader Kim Jong Un. South Korea’s military said Pyongyang fired what looked like two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea, the latest in a series of launches that North Korea has claimed are necessary in light of joint U.S.-South Korea military drills on the peninsula. Asked earlier Friday about the North’s flurry of missile launches in recent weeks, Trump appeared to dismiss concerns, telling reporters outside the White House that “no nuclear tests” have been conducted, only “short-range” missile tests. Trump also appeared to side with Kim in his criticism of the military drills. “He wasn't happy with the tests, the war games. The war games on the other side with the United States. And as you know, I've never liked it either,” he said.