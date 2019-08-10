CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    OF COURSE

    North Korea Fires Two Missiles After Trump Shrugged Off Concerns Over Recent Launches

    Allison Quinn

    Breaking News Reporter

    Chung Sung-Jun/Getty

    North Korea conducted its fifth round of missile launches early Saturday, just hours after President Trump said he’d received a “very beautiful letter” from leader Kim Jong Un. South Korea’s military said Pyongyang fired what looked like two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea, the latest in a series of launches that North Korea has claimed are necessary in light of joint U.S.-South Korea military drills on the peninsula. Asked earlier Friday about the North’s flurry of missile launches in recent weeks, Trump appeared to dismiss concerns, telling reporters outside the White House that “no nuclear tests” have been conducted, only “short-range” missile tests. Trump also appeared to side with Kim in his criticism of the military drills. “He wasn't happy with the tests, the war games. The war games on the other side with the United States. And as you know, I've never liked it either,” he said. 

    Read it at Associated Press