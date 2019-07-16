CHEAT SHEET
LOOK WHAT YOU MADE ME DO
North Korea Issues Cryptic Warning to U.S. of More Nuclear Tests
Even though the relationship between Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump seems to be stronger than ever, the same can’t be said of relations between the two nations they run. North Korea warned the U.S. on Tuesday that disarmament talks might not happen if planned military exercises involving U.S. and South Korean forces go ahead. And there was also a cryptic warning that it might resume nuclear and missile tests in response. The Washington Post reports the North said its commitment to not carrying out the tests was “not a legal document inscribed on paper,” and added: “With the U.S. unilaterally reneging on its commitments, we are gradually losing our justification to follow through on the commitments we made with the U.S.” Pyongyang last launched a long-range missile in November 2017.