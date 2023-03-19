CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
North Korea Launches Another Missile as Tensions With U.S. Rise
ESCALATION
Read it at Reuters
North Korea fired another ballistic missile Sunday with tensions continuing to rise as South Korea and the U.S. conduct drills of their own. The missile test was a warning, North Korean media reported, as the country continues to criticize the U.S. for calling out its human rights abuses. The missile launch has been slammed by Japan, the U.S. and South Korea, with G7 foreign ministers saying in a statement that it was a violation of United Nations policy. G7 foreign ministers also took aim at “obstruction” within the U.N. Security Council preventing the organization from taking action against North Korea, hinting at China and Russia blocking attempts to push back against North Korea’s missile tests.