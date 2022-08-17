North Korea Launches Missiles Ahead of Massive U.S. Military Drills
TRIGGER-HAPPY
North Korea launched two cruise missiles Wednesday, according to reports, before an enormous military exercise including U.S. troops and vehicles next week. Reuters cited an anonymous South Korean military source in a report on the double-missile launch, which allegedly took place in the west coast town of Onchon, with the unnamed official adding that both U.S. and South Korean analysts were tracking the rockets’ trajectories. Tensions in the region have been steadily building this year, with a huge live field training exercise named Ulchi Freedom Shield featuring South Korean and American forces set to begin next week. North Korea has accused the allies’ drills as being a thinly veiled rehearsal for an invasion. While Pyongyang has not tested a nuclear weapon in five years, international observers are fearful that recent activity in North Korea suggests preparations are underway for a new test amid the escalating saber-rattling.