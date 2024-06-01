North Korea Launches MORE Poop Balloons Across Southern Border
‘SINCERE PRESENTS’
North Korea sent its second wave of balloons filled with human waste, trash, and other refuse across the border into South Korea, the South Korean military said Saturday. The latest round of flying stink bombs came within a week of the first launch, which saw more than 260 balloons filled with waste and excrement floating toward South Korea. On Saturday night, officials found about 90 balloons filled with paper and plastic trash and cigarette butts around Seoul and the Gyeonggi province, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported. There were no reports of injuries or damage to property, though the military advised people not to touch the objects and to beware of items falling from the sky. Earlier in the week, Kim Jong Un’s sister Kim Yo Jong said the balloons were in retaliation for the anti-North Korean leaflets defectors in the south had sent across the border for years. She called the poop balloons “sincere presents” from the North.