North Korea Launches Multiple Projectiles for Second Time in a Week, South Korea Says

North Korea fired “multiple unidentified projectiles” early Wednesday morning, according to the South Korean military. The Yonhap news agency reported that South Korea’s joint chiefs of staff said the projectiles were launched from the Hodo peninsula on North Korea’s east coast, and they were monitoring the situation. A senior administration official told CNBC that they were “aware of reports of a missile launch from North Korea” and said they would “continue to monitor the situation.” This comes after North Korea test-fired two ballistic missiles last week.