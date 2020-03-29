CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    North Korea Launches Sixth Unidentified Projectile in Less Than a Month

    IS IT REALLY A GOOD TIME FOR THIS?

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

    North Korea fired another unidentified projectile into the sea off the coast of Japan Sunday morning, marking the sixth such launch in less than a month. Japan’s Defense Force confirmed the launch on Sunday, backed up by the U.S. and South Korea. “It is a serious issue for the whole international society including Japan that North Korea has repeatedly launched the missiles lately,” Japan said in a statement. “We continue to put the utmost effort to collect and analyze information and vigilance to protect the life and property of Japanese citizens.” The projectile is thought to be a short-range missile. North Korea launched three projectiles on March 9th and two others on March 21.

    Read it at CNN