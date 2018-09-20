CHEAT SHEET
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has set for Kim Jong Un a January 2021 deadline to get rid of North Korea’s nuclear weapons. The statement signals U.S. readiness to resume talks after a stalemate in the months following the June summit between Donald Trump and Kim. Pompeo said he’d invited North Korea’s foreign minister to meet for talks in New York next week. North Korea pledged Wednesday to dismantle key missile facilities and suggested it would close its main Yongbyon nuclear complex, hinting that denuclearization talks were getting back on track. Trump praised Kim for his statements, telling reporters Wednesday that they represented “tremendous progress” and adding: “He’s calm, I’m calm—so we’ll see what happens.”