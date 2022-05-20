North Korea Orders ‘Thousand Tonnes of Salt’ to Fight COVID, Even Though It Won’t Stop Virus
UNCONVENTIONAL
North Korea is battling its first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic with salt, honeysuckle leaf tea, and ginger, as it resists aid offers from other nations. While the traditional remedies recommended, including over-the-counter fever relievers, may be some help to people with mild symptoms, those who are severely ill are at a greater risk for complications without antiviral drugs. State media also recommended gargling with saltwater twice a day. The BBC reports that a “thousand tons of salt” was sent to the North Korean capital to make some sort of antiseptic solution. It is unclear how many people are infected or how many have died since the pandemic began. The Hermit Kingdom has rejected all offers of vaccines or other medical assistance.