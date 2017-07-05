Kim Jong Un Promises U.S. More ‘Gift Packages’ of Missile Tests

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, apparently relishing U.S. outrage over Pyongyang’s intercontinental ballistic missile test Tuesday, has vowed to send Washington more “gift packages” in the form of missile tests. The comments came after U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson confirmed Tuesday that North Korea used an ICBM in a test it conducted, saying the move represented a “new escalation.” While the U.S. has called for an emergency United Nations Security Council meeting over Pyongyang’s latest test, North Korea’s state-run media said Wednesday that Kim has promised to keep it up. “With a broad smile on his face,” the North Korean leader called on the country’s scientists to “frequently send big and small ‘gift packages’ to the Yankees,” the report said. Kim was also cited saying the “showdown” between Pyongyang and Washington has reached its “final phase.”
