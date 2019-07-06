CHEAT SHEET
North Korea Says Deported Student Alek Sigley Was a Spy but Was Released Out of ‘Humanitarian Leniency’
North Korea has accused Alek Sigley, the Australian student it detained for a week before deporting him, of spying and spreading anti-Pyongyang propaganda. North Korea’s state-run news agency KCNA reported Saturday that Sigley had been released and deported after he pleaded for forgiveness. KCNA offered few details on Sigley’s alleged spying, only saying that he was providing photos and data to news outlets with critical views of North Korea. “He honestly admitted his spying acts of systematically collecting and offering data about the domestic situation of the DPRK and repeatedly asked for pardon, apologizing for encroachment upon the sovereignty of the DPRK,” KCNA said. The news agency also said authorities had expelled Sigley out of “humanitarian leniency.” Sigley wrote op-eds for news website NK News, however, the AP reports that none of them seemed outwardly critical of the country’s government and political system. Sigley was released following meetings between North Korea and Swedish diplomats.