North Korea Says It Conducted Another ‘Crucial’ Test From Satellite Launch Site
North Korea’s state-run news agency KNCA announced Saturday that it had conducted a “crucial test” at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground late Friday, according to the BBC. The test comes as talks between American and North Korean negotiators about North Korea’s nuclear program remain stalled after Kim Jong Un gave a year-end deadline for a new proposal from the Trump administration that includes a lifting of sanctions. The Trump administration has vowed not to lift sanctions unless North Korea abandons its nuclear program entirely, but North Korea says it will not consider any change to its program unless sanctions are lifted. Pyongyang has warned that if the U.S. does not meet the year-end deadline, they will adopt a “new way” forward, adding that the U.S. can expect an ominous “Christmas gift” if their demands are not met.