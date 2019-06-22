1. SNAIL MAIL
North Korea Says Kim Jong Un Received ‘Excellent’ Letter From Trump
North Korea's state-run news agency KCNA says President Trump penned a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. While the exact details of the letter are uncertain at this time, the letter is said to have “excellent content” and Kim, along with the North Korean military, read it with “satisfaction,” according to KCNA. “Kim Jong Un said that he would seriously contemplate the interesting content,” according to the report.