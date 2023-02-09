North Korea Shows Off Latest Terrifying Weapons in Wild Show
NEW ICBM
North Korea showed off its apparent military might in a wild nighttime parade in Pyongyang that analysts say showcased a new, solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). Leader Kim Jong Un made a rare public appearance alongside his wife and daughter at the event which marked the 75th founding anniversary of North Korea’s army and, according to NK News, featured more nuclear weapons than ever before. Of those, NK News said, were a new apparent solid-fuel long-range missile and at least 11 previously tested ICBMs. The solid-fuel IBM “served as the parade’s grand finale.” While North Korea already uses liquid-fuel IBMs, solid-fuel missiles “can be readied more quickly and transported more easily.” Ankit Panda, Stanton Senior Fellow in the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, told NK News “it’s yet another demonstration by the North Koreans that they’re seeking to assert a nuclear deterrence relationship with the United States, whether Washington likes it or not.”