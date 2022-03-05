North Korea Tests Its Ninth Ballistic Missile of 2022
ROCKET MAN
North Korea reportedly test-fired at least one ballistic missile into the sea off the country’s east coast just five days before South Korean voters are set to elect a new president, according to Reuters. The launch marked the rogue nation’s ninth missile launch of 2022, and was fired from a location near Pyongyang’s Sunan International Airport, the news service reported, citing South Korean military sources. “This launch comes at a time when international society is dealing with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and also when the Beijing Paralympics is being held... and it is not acceptable,” Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said. “The significant pace at which North Korea is developing its missile-launching technology is not something our country and the surrounding regions can overlook.”