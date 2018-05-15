OH MAN
North Korea Threatens to Cancel Talks With U.S.
North Korea is reportedly threatening to cancel its upcoming June summit between Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump over South Korea-U.S. military drills, according to ABC News. North Korea also canceled talks with South Korea that were supposed to take place on Wednesday due to the military drills. The U.S.-North Korea summit, which is set to take place on June 12 in Singapore, was announced just last week, and North Korea recently released three American prisoners from custody as a gesture of goodwill. “We are aware of the South Korean media report,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement. “The United States will look at what North Korea has said independently, and continue to coordinate closely with our allies.”