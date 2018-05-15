North Korea Threatens to Cancel Talks With U.S.

North Korea is reportedly threatening to cancel its upcoming June summit between Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump over South Korea-U.S. military drills, according to ABC News. North Korea also canceled talks with South Korea that were supposed to take place on Wednesday due to the military drills. The U.S.-North Korea summit, which is set to take place on June 12 in Singapore, was announced just last week, and North Korea recently released three American prisoners from custody as a gesture of goodwill. “We are aware of the South Korean media report,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement. “The United States will look at what North Korea has said independently, and continue to coordinate closely with our allies.”