North Korea: United States Is ‘Hell-Bent on Hostile Acts’
North Korea accused the United States of being “hell-bent on hostile acts” Wednesday, just days after President Trump’s historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone on the Korean Peninsula. The North Korean delegation to the United Nations also said the U.S. is “obsessed with sanctions” and is trying to “undermine the peaceful atmosphere” between North and South Korea, the BBC reports. Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to set foot in North Korea on Sunday, and after talks went on for about an hour, Trump and Kim agreed to set up teams to resume stalled negotiations on denuclearization. Washington has yet to respond to Pyongyang’s apparent shift in attitude.