North Korea Urges Trump to Choose His Own Nuclear ‘Christmas Gift’
It seems even Kim Jong Un is getting into the Christmas spirit. North Korea on Tuesday said the Trump administration is running out of time to save nuclear negotiations between the nations, adding that it’s entirely up to the United States to choose which “Christmas gift” it gets from the North. Kim has been trying to dial up pressure on Washington and South Korea ahead of an end-of-year deadline for the U.S. to offer acceptable terms for a deal. Ri Thae Song, a vice foreign minister handling U.S. affairs, accused Washington of stalling in a statement issued Tuesday. He said the tactic was “nothing but a foolish trick” and added: “What is left to be done now is the U.S. option and it is entirely up to the U.S. what Christmas gift it will select to get.” Kim has said he would seek a “new path” if the U.S. doesn’t relent on its current campaign of sanctions and pressure.