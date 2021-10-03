North Korea Warns U.N. They Won’t Accept ‘Double Standard’
FIRED UP
North Korea warned that it would not accept what it considers a “double standard” by the United Nations Security Council in a fiery statement on Sunday. North Korea’s director of the Dept. of International Organizations said the council was using “open ignorance of and wanton encroachment” on its sovereignty, which it considers a “serious intolerable provocation.” The Security Council on Friday met over North Korea’s recent missile testing, which it condemned. On Saturday Pyongyang tested a newly developed anti-aircraft missile following the unveiling of their top-secret hypersonic missile with potential nuclear capabilities on Friday. “This is a denial of impartiality, objectivity and equilibrium, lifelines of the U.N. activities, and an evident manifestation of double-dealing standard,” Jo said in a statement according to North Korea’s state KCNA news agency, adding that North Korea was considering retaliation if the council continues to breach its sovereignty “with the double-dealing stick” and lean on “the U.S.-style brigandish way of thinking and judgment.”