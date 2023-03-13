North Korean Agent Could Be Shot Over ‘Kim Jong Un’ Internet Searches
A North Korean agent could be shot dead by a firing squad after being busted making unauthorized internet searches for Kim Jong Un. The agent is one of several working for the Pyongyang’s shadowy Bureau 10—which carries out surveillance on internal and external electronic communications—who were caught using their unusual access to the web for unsanctioned purposes. Online Seoul-based newspaper Daily NK reports the agent most in danger had run regular searches for “Kim Jong Un.” The outlet reports that agents in North Korea’s Ministry of State Security—who are “tasked with defending the Greatest Dignity [Kim Jong Un]” with their lives—could be shot for the searches. The newspaper also alleges that it was a “a fellow agent in the same department” who exposed the illicit browsing.