    North Korean Defector Says He’s a Gymnast Who Flung Himself Over Fence at DMZ

    A North Korean man who was able to breach the heavy fortified 10-foot fence at the border this month told South Korean officials he was able to accomplish the feat because he is a gymnast. Suspicious authorities in Seoul made the man perform a similar jump twice to show that he was a bona fide defector, The Korea Herald reported. What’s still not clear is why no alarms were triggered by the Nov. 4 intrusion at the Demilitarized Zone, and an investigation is still underway. According to the Yonhap News Agency, the man was captured on foot 14 hours after he managed to cross the border.

