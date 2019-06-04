North Korean Diplomat Said to Be Alive Following Reports of His Execution

The North Korean diplomat who had reportedly been executed by firing squad is said to be alive and in state custody, CNN reports. Kim Hyok Chol, who is being investigated for his part in the failed Hanoi summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was reported to have been killed at Mirim Airport in Pyongyang in March, a month after the meeting ended abruptly. The translator Kim Jong Un used in Hanoi, Kim Song Hye, also reportedly remains in custody. South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo originally reported last week that Kim Hyok Chol had been executed as punishment for the failed summit.