North Korean Hackers Suspected in Epic $100M Crypto Heist From U.S. Company
BRAZEN
Investigators have concluded that North Korean hackers are most likely to blame for a huge cryptocurrency heist last week that saw as much as $100 million of digital coins stolen from an American company. The enormous attack on Horizon Bridge—a service which allows assets to be moved between blockchains—used similar methods seen in previous thefts carried out by Pyongyang, crypto data firm Chainalysis announced Tuesday. If confirmed, the attack would take the total value of North Korea’s stolen crypto in 2022 to around $1 billion, or around 60 percent of all the crypto stolen this year. The heavily sanctioned communist country is believed to use the cash to fund its nuclear weapons program, which international analysts fear is currently being stepped up.