Kim Jong Un Woos Trump With James Bond-Inspired Piranha-Tank Murder Story

A bone-chilling rumor involving a Bond villain-esque murder method has resurfaced as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un seeks to remind President Donald Trump how scary he can be.

The report, which originally surfaced in 2019, described an unnamed North Korean general who was “slashed up” with knives and thrown into a tank of piranhas at the Supreme Leader’s official residence for allegedly plotting a coup.

Following Kim’s speech at the Supreme People’s Assembly on Monday, where the North Korean leader flaunted its growing nuclear arsenal in spite of Trump, the story began recirculating.

Kim and his daughter, Kim Ju Ae, visited a munitions factory in Pyongyang earlier this month. Korean Central News Agency via Reuters

However, the shocking report lacks any publicly available primary evidence, such as court records, verifiable witness accounts, or official statements, to support that the killing actually took place, according to International Business Times.

Though the country does conduct executions, the allegation that a piranha tank was used to kill a military official is dubious, since the report relies on unsubstantiated sourcing and isn’t supported by any direct evidence in the public domain.

During Kim’s Monday address, he doubled down on bolstering the nation’s nuclear arsenal in opposition to the United States.

The North Korean leader asserted that his continued pursuit of nuclear armaments was justified by the “acts of terror and aggression that the United States is committing throughout the world,” likely in reference to Trump’s war on Iran that began nearly a month ago and his surprise capture of former Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro on Jan. 3.

Global oil prices have skyrocketed since Iran shut down the critical Strait of Hormuz on March 2. Stringer/REUTERS

“Today’s reality clearly demonstrates the legitimacy of our nation’s strategic choice and decision to reject the enemies’ sweet talk and permanently secure our nuclear arsenal,” Kim said, according to The New York Times.

Last month, Kim said that North Korea’s relationship with the U.S. could improve if Washington recognized the nation as a nuclear-armed state, according to reports from state media.

Trump and Kim last met in the Demilitarized Zone separating North and South Korea in 2019. Dong-A Ilbo via Getty Images/Getty Images

The North Korean leader said in September that he had “good memories” of Trump, 79, whom he had last met in person in the DMZ in 2019, although he said another meeting would hinge upon whether the U.S. drops its insistence on the country’s denuclearization.

When the leaders met for a diplomatic summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, in February of that year, the meeting ended in failure, as both Trump and Kim refused to reach an agreement on nuclear disarmament and sanctions against the authoritarian nation, the Times reported.

Trump has not been able to successfully negotiate Kim into denuclearizing North Korea. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

“Sometimes you have to walk,” Trump said at the time. “Basically, they wanted the sanctions lifted in their entirety, but we couldn’t do that.”