CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    North Korean State Media Claims, Without Proof, That Kim Jong Un Has Appeared in Public

    PICS OR IT DIDN’T HAPPEN

    Rachel Olding

    Breaking News Editor

    Jung Yeon-Je/AFP via Getty

    North Korea’s state news agency KCNA said on Friday that Kim Jong Un had appeared in public to celebrate the completion of a fertilizer plant, in what would be his first public appearance in 20 days. However, the news alert came with no photos or other proof that the 36-year-old leader is alive. Rumors of his death have swirled in recent days after he missed the anniversary celebrations of state founder Kim Il Sung’s birth on April 15, a major holiday in North Korea. Speculation intensified further when Reuters reported last Saturday that a group of doctors had left China for Pyongyang. However, an intelligence source told Reuters Friday that U.S. agencies believe Kim is still alive and in power.

    Read it at Reuters