North Korean State-Run Media Worries: Kim Jong Un Looks ‘Emaciated’
SLIM KIM
Kim Jong Un’s new slimmer figure has sparked international interest in recent weeks, with his waistline leaving observers wondering if the North Korean leader is ill or has just adopted a new fitness regime. In North Korea, some people seem to be in full-on panic mode. State media broadcast an interview with an unidentified Pyongyang resident who said he was left devastated by Kim’s weight loss. “Seeing respected general secretary (Kim Jong Un) looking emaciated breaks our people’s heart so much,” said the concerned individual. Observers noted that the discussion being shown on tightly controlled state media may mean Kim’s weight loss is in part down to propaganda as the nation faces food shortages. Chad O'Carroll, CEO of the Seoul-based Korea Risk Group, said: “Regardless of the motivation for Kim’s rapid weight loss, it seems there is propaganda value in showing that even the leader of North Korea is enduring the same food shortages that are hitting the country at the current time.”