North Korean Troops Accidentally Kill Russian Soldiers After Shooting in Wrong Direction

MAGA Mega-Donor Bernie Marcus Dies on Election Day
GONE TOO SOON
A billionaire Republican mega-donor has shuffled off this mortal coil on the morning of one of the most consequential US elections in modern history. The death of Bernard “Bernie” Marcus, a co-founder of Home Depot and long-time supporter of Donald Trump, was announced by the home improvement corporation on Tuesday morning. “Bernie was an inspiration in many ways,” the company said in its statement. “He never lost sight of his humble roots, using his success not for fame or fortune but to generously help others.” Born 1929 in New Jersey to a family of Russian Jewish immigrants, Marcus co-founded Home Depot in 1979 and served on the company’s board until his retirement in 2002. Throughout his life, he donated millions of dollars to Republican political figures, including Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis. During his later years, he made repeat appearances on right-wing news outlets in support of Trump’s presidential aspirations and accomplishments, stating in a 2022 interview with the Financial Times that “woke people have taken over the world” and that modern Americans have become work-shy on account of being “lazy,” “fat” and “stupid.”
