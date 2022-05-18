North Korea’s Kim Could Try to Upstage Biden Summit With Missile Launch
PLAN B
South Korean officials say they are preparing a “plan B” in case Kim Jong Un tries to upstage a visit by President Joe Biden by testing an intercontinental ballistic missile. Biden is due to arrive in Seoul on Friday for talks with President Yoon Suk-yeol and a potential visit to the DMZ. Even though Kim’s country is suffering from a major outbreak of COVID-19, with at least a million people infected, South Korea says the North Korean dictator appears to be preparing a missile test imminently. “If there is a small or large North Korean provocation during the summit period, we have prepared Plan B,” said Kim Tae-hyo, South Korea’s deputy national security adviser. According to Reuters, the plan would involve securing combined U.S.-South Korean command and control systems and might mean a change of the summit schedule.