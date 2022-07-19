North Las Vegas Cop Kills 12-Year-Old Daughter and Then Himself
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
When law enforcement officials opened the door of Israel Molina’s home on Sunday morning, they found two bodies, one belonging to their own colleague. According to police, 42-year-old Molina, who spent six years with the North Las Vegas police department, killed his 12-year-old daughter and then himself. As the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported, police said that Molina tried to shoot his wife during an argument. His teenage son attempted to interfere, at which point Molina shot him. Though Molina’s wife and son managed to leave the home, 12-year-old Sofia Molina stayed behind and was dead by the time SWAT officers arrived. During his six years on the force, Molina faced various ups and downs. In 2018, he was honored for saving the life of a boy attempting suicide, and in 2020 was placed on leave after being arrested on DUI charges.