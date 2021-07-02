North Miami Beach Condo Building to Be Evacuated Over Worrying Inspection

Read it at CBS Miami
Residents of a North Miami Beach condominium complex are being evacuated after building inspectors warned of structural issues, CBS Miami reports. The order by authorities in North Miami Beach to close the 156-unit Crestview Towers Condominium comes just over a week after a condo in nearby Surfside partially collapsed, killing at least 22 and leaving more than 100 missing and presumed dead. In response to the deadly collapse, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava ordered an audit of all buildings in the area over 40 years old.