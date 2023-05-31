North Miami Beach Mayor Arrested for ‘Voting Irregularities’
Swirling issues throughout the city government of North Miami Beach came to a head Wednesday, with the coastal city’s mayor, Anthony DeFillipo, being arrested in relation to “voting irregularities,” prosecutors say. It’s unclear what exactly DeFillipo did—and what he’s charged with—but authorities are expected to disclose more details at a press conference slated for Wednesday afternoon. DeFillipo’s arrest came two months after the city’s attorney resigned and the council voted to oust its city manager. It also comes amid swirling questions about DeFillipo’s true residency—as he owns multiple homes in South Florida outside North Miami Beach’s city limits. DeFillipo has said he doesn’t reside permanently at any of his properties, but he considers himself a resident of North Miami Beach—a city of 42,000 situated 16 miles north of downtown Miami.