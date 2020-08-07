Georgia Students Suspended for Posting Photos of Packed School Hallways and Few Masks
PUNISHING WHISTLEBLOWERS
A Georgia high school suspended two students for documenting its packed reopening on social media. Hannah Watters, 15, received a five-day out-of-school suspension for posting a photo and a video of North Paulding High School’s packed hallways, according to BuzzFeed News. Few students appear to be wearing masks. A second student who wished to remain anonymous said they received a suspension as well. The school announced over the intercom that students found criticizing the reopening would be punished. Watters wrote alongside one photo, “Day two at North Paulding High School. It is just as bad. We were stopped because it was jammed. We are close enough to the point where I got pushed multiple go to second block. This is not ok. Not to mention the 10% mask rate.” The school district has not made wearing a mask mandatory. A teacher reportedly resigned over safety concerns with the reopening.