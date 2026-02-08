Northeast More Freezing Than Antarctica in Brutal Cold Shock
The Northeast felt colder than Antarctica this weekend as an Arctic blast barreled into the region, plunging temperatures to record lows and creating dangerous conditions. New York City and Boston both dipped to around 3 degrees, while parts of Antarctica hovered near 21 degrees, according to AccuWeather. In some areas of the Northeast, wind chills plunged temperatures to as low as -40 degrees. The National Weather Service issued an Extreme Cold Warning for much of the region for the first time since 2004. “In many parts of the Northeast away from the coast, this prolonged stretch of cold is the most extreme in at least the last decade and, in some areas, the last two decades,” AccuWeather Senior Director of Forecasting Operations Dan DePodwin told the New York Post. Thirteen people have already died of hypothermia in New York.