1

Northeast More Freezing Than Antarctica in Brutal Cold Shock

BRRRRR
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.08.26 11:32AM EST 
RTS1OMGN_sb6h4q

A woman walks through the snow during a winter nor'easter storm in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid - RC1E36659560

REUTERS

The Northeast felt colder than Antarctica this weekend as an Arctic blast barreled into the region, plunging temperatures to record lows and creating dangerous conditions. New York City and Boston both dipped to around 3 degrees, while parts of Antarctica hovered near 21 degrees, according to AccuWeather. In some areas of the Northeast, wind chills plunged temperatures to as low as -40 degrees. The National Weather Service issued an Extreme Cold Warning for much of the region for the first time since 2004. “In many parts of the Northeast away from the coast, this prolonged stretch of cold is the most extreme in at least the last decade and, in some areas, the last two decades,” AccuWeather Senior Director of Forecasting Operations Dan DePodwin told the New York Post. Thirteen people have already died of hypothermia in New York.

Read it at New York Post

2
Lindsey Vonn Takes Brutal Spill 13 Seconds Into Olympic Final
DREAMS DASHED
Katie Francis 

Reporter

Published 02.08.26 9:37AM EST 
CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, ITALY - FEBRUARY 6: Lindsey Vonn of Team United States during the course inspection before the Downhill Training of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre on February 6, 2026 in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. (Photo by Daniel Kopatsch/VOIGT/GettyImages)
CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, ITALY - FEBRUARY 6: Lindsey Vonn of Team United States during the course inspection before the Downhill Training of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre on February 6, 2026 in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. (Photo by Daniel Kopatsch/VOIGT/GettyImages) Daniel Kopatsch/VOIGT/Getty Images

Lindsey Vonn’s Olympic medal dreams ended after she crashed during Sunday’s skiing final. At the age of 41, the legend—who previously won gold in the 2010 Winter Olympics—was hoping to become the oldest ever skier to take home an Olympic medal. The American skier was racing against the odds, having torn her left ACL just nine days before competing, and sported a knee brace as she attempted the Tofane course in Cortina d’Ampezzo, 250 miles from Milan. Vonn set off under clear skies during the final, but crashed and fell before reaching the first marker at just 13.4 seconds into her race. Vonn hit her head and continued to fall down the hill, with her screams audible in the televised broadcast. The Olympian was quickly attended by medical staff, who strapped her into a stretcher and helicoptered her away. Vonn’s sister, Karin Kildow, revealed that the athlete remains under medical evaluation. She added: “That’s definitely the last thing we wanted to see. When that happens, you’re just immediately hoping she’s okay, and it was scary. When you start to see the stretchers being put out, it’s not a good sign.”

3
Olympic Figure Skater Quits Social Media After MAGA Backlash
MAGA FURY
Olivia Ralph 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 02.08.26 1:10AM EST 
A blonde woman faces away from the camera pointing to the 'USA' logo on the back of her jacket.
ST LOUIS, MISSOURI - JANUARY 11: Amber Glenn poses for a portrait after being named to the 2026 United States Figure Skating Olympic team at Enterprise Center on January 11, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Jamie Squire/Getty Images

U.S. Olympic figure skater Amber Glenn says she is stepping back from social media after receiving what she described as a “scary” number of threats following remarks she made about politics and LGBTQ+ rights. Glenn, who came out publicly as bisexual and pansexual in 2019, spoke out earlier this month when reporters asked her about the political climate for queer Americans under the Trump Administration. She responded by saying that she wanted to use her platform to encourage people to “stay strong” during what she called a difficult moment. Glenn said the online response to her comments quickly turned hostile. “I am now receiving a scary amount of hate/threats for simply using my voice,” the 26-year-old wrote on Instagram, adding that she planned to step back from social media altogether for her own well-being. Despite the backlash, Glenn said she has no plans to stay silent. “I will never stop using my voice for what I believe in,” she wrote.

Read it at People Magazine

4
World Series Champion Dies at 34
'INCREDIBLE STORY'
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 02.08.26 12:21AM EST 
ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 07: Terrance Gore #27 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on from the dugout during Game 2 of the NLDS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres at Globe Life Field on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Kelly Gavin/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 07: Terrance Gore #27 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on from the dugout during Game 2 of the NLDS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres at Globe Life Field on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Kelly Gavin/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Kelly Gavin/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Kansas City Royals outfielder Terrance Gore has passed away at the age of 34, his wife has confirmed. Gore, who was known for his lightning-fast speed on the field, died following complications after a routine surgery. “Terrance was an unforgettable part of our organization with a unique talent that catapulted him to some of the biggest moments in Royals history,” Royals President of Operations, J. J. Picollo, said in a statement from the team. “While his speed and athleticism were what most people immediately noticed, those of us who had the opportunity to know him also remember his energy, his humility, and the impact he made in big moments on the game’s biggest stage.” The three-time World Series champion won titles with the Royals in 2015, the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020, and the Atlanta Braves in 2021. Gore is survived by his wife, Britney, and their three children: Zane, Skylyn, and Camden. “This is a sad ending to an incredible story,” Picollo added.

Read it at USA Today

5
3 Skiers Killed by Avalanches Near Winter Olympic Games Site
DEADLY CONDITIONS
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 02.08.26 12:59AM EST 
Frida Karlsson (SWE) wins the gold medal in the women's 10 km + 10 km Skiathlon cross-country skiing event at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics at the Tesero Cross-Country Skiing Stadium on 7 February 2026 in Val di Fiemme, Italy. (Photo by Andrzej Iwanczuk/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Frida Karlsson (SWE) wins the gold medal in the women's 10 km + 10 km Skiathlon cross-country skiing event at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics at the Tesero Cross-Country Skiing Stadium on 7 February 2026 in Val di Fiemme, Italy. (Photo by Andrzej Iwanczuk/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

At least three people have been killed by avalanches in northern Italy while skiing in the same alpine region currently playing host to the Winter Olympic Games. Alpine rescue services recovered the body of a man from Punta Rocca, a 10,800-foot peak on Marmolada—the tallest mountain in the Dolomites. Another two skiers died in the village of Albosaggia, in the lower Valtellina valley, while a potential fourth victim has yet to be confirmed in Trentino Alto Adige. All of the confirmed deaths were caused by loose snow and ice sliding down the mountain and wiping out the skiers who were off-piste at the time. AINEVA, Italy’s snow and avalanche risks association, said there is currently a heightened danger of avalanches following heavy weather conditions that have blanketed the region. The snow and ice are thought to be piled in such a way that the movements of a single passing skier could easily set it off. The two avalanches in the Marmolada area were close to Cortina d’Ampezzo where the women’s Alpine skiing competitions are currently taking place.

Read it at Reuters

6
Officials Beg Public to Stop Mushroom Foraging After 4 Deaths
FUNGI FEARS
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 02.07.26 11:51PM EST 
(FILES) Principal Research Scientist (Mycology) Tom May at the Royal Botanic Gardens inspects a Death Cap mushroom, an extremely toxic mushroom and responsible for 90 percent of all mushroom poisoning deaths, in Melbourne on March 31, 2021. An Australian woman murdered her husband's parents and aunt by lacing their beef Wellington lunch with toxic mushrooms, a jury found on July 7, 2025 at the climax of a trial watched around the world. Keen home cook Erin Patterson hosted an intimate meal in July 2023 that started with good-natured banter and earnest prayer -- but ended with three guests dead. (Photo by William WEST / AFP) (Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)
(FILES) Principal Research Scientist (Mycology) Tom May at the Royal Botanic Gardens inspects a Death Cap mushroom, an extremely toxic mushroom and responsible for 90 percent of all mushroom poisoning deaths, in Melbourne on March 31, 2021. An Australian woman murdered her husband's parents and aunt by lacing their beef Wellington lunch with toxic mushrooms, a jury found on July 7, 2025 at the climax of a trial watched around the world. Keen home cook Erin Patterson hosted an intimate meal in July 2023 that started with good-natured banter and earnest prayer -- but ended with three guests dead. (Photo by William WEST / AFP) (Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images) WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images

Authorities in California are begging locals to stop eating mushrooms they find in the wild after four people have died and three others have required liver transplants. Since November, there have been more than three dozen cases of poisoning from so-called “death cap” mushrooms, California Department of Public Health records show. A warm fall coupled with a wet winter has created a “super bloom” of the mushrooms that are responsible for 90 percent of fatal mushroom poisonings globally, according to Dr. Craig Smollin from the California Poison Control System. “The main thing this year is just the magnitude, the number of people ingesting this mushroom,” Smollin said. “Having almost 40 is very unusual.” The Aminita phalloides mushroom originates from Europe and can often be found under European oak trees. It is the same mushroom used by Australian woman Erin Patterson to murder three of her relatives with a poisoned lunch in the 2023 case that gripped the world. Officials’ advice is to avoid foraging for mushrooms entirely while death caps remain prevalent.

Read it at PBS

7
Trump’s Top Rock Foe Demands President’s Arrest for Racist Video
'DEMOLISHER'
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.07.26 10:55AM EST 
Jack White
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: Inductee Jack White of The White Stripes speaks onstage during the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater on November 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for RRHOF) Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for RRH

Musician Jack White, 50, slammed President Donald Trump for a racist video the president shared Thursday night. White blasted Trump, 79, on Instagram after the president reposted a video depicting former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama as apes. The clip quickly sparked backlash from both Republicans and Democrats before being removed 12 hours after it was posted. White wrote that the post “would basically get anyone, at any job fired immediately…except for arguably the most important position in the world.” The rocker didn’t stop there. In the same post, White called Trump “a racist,” “a felon,” “a grifter,” and “a full on dementia sufferer.” The “Seven Nation Army” singer went on to call the president an “evil man” and questioned how he rose to power. “Arrest this man. Impeach this man. 25th amendment this man. Indict this man. Jail this man,” White wrote. White continued, calling Trump, “This demolisher of the White House, demolisher of the Constitution, demolisher of the Bill of Rights, this demolisher of America full stop.” The post is the latest chapter in White’s long-running feud with Trump. Last month, the rockstar criticized the president following a press briefing in which Trump touted his administration’s first-year achievements.

Read it at Rolling Stone

8
Rock Band Lead Singer Dies at 47 After Cancer Battle
SUPERMAN
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 02.07.26 4:26PM EST 
Published 02.07.26 4:24PM EST 
Brad Arnold
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 26: Singer Brad Arnold of 3 Doors Down performs at 2023 FOX & Friends' Summer Concert Series on May 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Brad Arnold, the lead singer and founding member of 3 Doors Down, died on Saturday at the age of 47 following a battle with cancer. The band announced his death in a post on X, saying Arnold passed away with loved ones by his side. Arnold revealed last May that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 kidney cancer, sharing the news in an emotional Instagram video with fans. Arnold co-founded 3 Doors Down in Escatawpa, Mississippi, in 1996. He was just 15 years old when he wrote the band’s breakout hit “Kryptonite,” which helped propel the group to mainstream success with its 2000 debut album The Better Life. In their tribute, the band praised Arnold’s character and impact, writing that his “kindness, humor, and generosity touched everyone fortunate enough to know him.” They credited him with helping to “redefine mainstream rock music, blending both post-grunge sounds with emotionally direct ”lyrical themes that resonated with everyday listeners.“ The band thanked fans for their outpouring of support and asked for privacy for Arnold’s family during the difficult time.

Read it at Variety

9
Green Day Warns ICE Goons to Quit Their ‘S***ty’ Jobs
SUPER BOWL PRACTICE
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 02.07.26 3:36PM EST 
Published 02.07.26 3:35PM EST 
Billie Joe Armstrong
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 19: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 19, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella) Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coa

Billie Joe Armstrong, frontman of Green Day, took aim at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement during a special performance at Spotify’s Super Bowl party on Friday night. Armstrong paused to address the crowd in San Francisco, blasting ICE and members of the Trump administration. “To all the ICE agents out there, wherever you are, quit your shi--ty a-- job,” he said. The singer then name-checked Donald Trump, Kristi Noem, Stephen Miller, and JD Vance, saying, “They’re gonna drop you like a bad f---ing habit. Come on this side of the line.” Armstrong also dedicated the band’s song “Holiday” to the city of Minneapolis, where protests have erupted over an increased ICE presence and the killing of two American citizens by federal agents. The rockstar also altered lyrics in the same song to reference convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his affiliation with lawmakers, changing “the representative from California has the floor” to “the representative from Epstein Island has the floor.” Green Day is scheduled to perform during the Super Bowl LX opening ceremony on Sunday.

Read it at Variety

10
Crypto Company Accidentally Gives $44 Billion to Customers
FLASH FORTUNE
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.07.26 6:30PM EST 
Bithumb
A man glances through a window at Bithumb virtual currency exchange in Seoul on June 20, 2018. - Hackers stole more than 30 million USD worth of cryptocurrencies from South Korea's top bitcoin exchange, sending the unit's price falling around the world on June 20. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP) (Photo credit should read JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images) JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images

South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb accidentally distributed billions of dollars’ worth of bitcoin during a botched promotional event, briefly giving hundreds of customers instant crypto fortunes. The company said it mistakenly gave out roughly $44 billion worth of bitcoin to users on Friday after a rewards promotion went wrong. The event was meant to give participants 2,000 South Korean won—about $1.40—but instead credited winners with at least 2,000 bitcoin units each. Bithumb moved quickly to contain the damage. Within 35 minutes, the exchange suspended trading and withdrawals for affected accounts and said it recovered more than 99 percent of the funds mistakenly dispersed to about 695 users. In a statement issued Saturday, Bithumb apologized for the error and stressed that the incident was not the result of a security breach. “There are no problems with system security or customer asset management,” the company said. Regulators were less reassured. According to Reuters, South Korea’s Financial Services Commission said it plans to investigate the incident and examine other crypto exchanges for potential vulnerabilities and risks tied to virtual assets.

Read it at Reuters

