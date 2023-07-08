Northern Lights Will Be Visible in 17 U.S. States Next Week
LIGHT SHOW
If you live in the United States, you might not have to go too far from home to catch a sight of the Northern Lights next week. According to solar storm forecasts, the beautiful natural phenomenon will grace the skies of Alaska, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, New York, New Hampshire, Vermont, Indiana, Maine and Maryland on Thursday. Usually seen in Alaska, Canada, and Scandinavia, the color light show is making an appearance further down south due to an 11-year solar cycle. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center says prime viewing will be between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time and suggests people get away from city lights to view the rare spectacle.