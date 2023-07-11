Northwestern Football Coach Fired in Hazing Scandal

CHEAT SHEET
Northwestern University fired its football coach on Monday after the school president admitted he made a mistake in giving him just a two-week suspension in a hazing scandal. The coach, Pat Fitzgerald—who claimed an investigation confirmed that he had no knowledge of the hazing—said he was blindsided by the move and instructed his lawyer and agent to “take the necessary steps to protect my rights.” Northwestern axed Fitzgerald after one of the hazing victims described the systemic brutality, including dry-humping by upperclassmen in a dark locker room, to the school newspaper.